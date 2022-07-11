Fans Express Outrage as Santino Marella Books Marty Scurll for His Promotion

Marty Scurll has been booked to appear at Santino Marella’s (Anthony Carelli’s) Battle Arts promotion in Toronto, the former WWE star announced on Twitter.

The tweet features a video of Scurll stating that on August 13th, “sh*t gets real” and that fans would see a side of the villain that has never been shown before.

Since it was alleged that Scurll had sex with a 16-year-old girl in the UK, he has only performed in a small number of shows, mostly outside of the US. Marella’s tweet today did not go down well with many fans, as much of the feedback in his mentions has been critical.

Scurll issued the following statement in 2020 regarding the allegation:

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of.

Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.

What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.”

