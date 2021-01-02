Fans Speculating About The ‘Next’ Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman Comments

22-year-old Parker Boudreaux is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights football team and he’s been compared to Brock Lesnar due to a similar physical appearance. Boudreaux, who is 6′ 4″, also refers to himself as “The Next Big Thing” (Lesnar’s old moniker) on Twitter.

During 2020, Jim Ross praised Boudreaux and stated that he hopes to see Boudreaux in AEW at some point.

Fans are now speculating on social media about the “next” Brock Lesnar possibly joining WWE due to Paul Heyman quote retweeting Boudreaux: