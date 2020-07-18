Fans Unhappy About Match From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

On this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Lacey Evans (who just turned heel) defeated Naomi in a short match. The finish did not resonate well with fans that feel Naomi isn’t being utilized properly. The hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter trended on Twitter and here are some of the comments:

Had the biggest pop of any women in her return at the Royal Rumble, went viral for WEEKS yet they decide to have women like Dana & Lacey beat Naomi when she is by far better all around & has a much larger following/interest…. this is a fucking joke #NaomiDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/n9OJ3PMJcs — . (@IovelsX) July 18, 2020

this video went viral. she has the skills, charisma and star power to be treated better than what she's given and is better than half the girls there. #NaomiDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/hft5uZcXRH — isaiah (@koryvndr) July 18, 2020

#NaomiDeservesBetter@wwe we're tired of yall using black women to put over mediocre white women. Naomi is one of the best talents yall have and she was an essential part of the women's evolution yet this is how yall treat her? — Destiny ✊🏽 (@naomisglow) July 18, 2020

She literally went viral when she returned. She’s been in this company for so long and works harder than most of the roster. All we want is better treatment for her. #NaomiDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/KXDttRH2bu — nick (@sashasquake) July 18, 2020

Dusty saw a Star when he first saw Naomi perform he trusted her to be the first FCW Women's Champion why can't the WWE see the same #NaomiDeservesBetter — Ash #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@tenno_a) July 18, 2020