Fans Unhappy About Match From This Week’s WWE SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Lacey Evans (who just turned heel) defeated Naomi in a short match. The finish did not resonate well with fans that feel Naomi isn’t being utilized properly. The hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter trended on Twitter and here are some of the comments:

