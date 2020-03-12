Fast And Furious 9 Pushed Back Til 2021

The Fast 9 (F9) movie has been pushed back one year until April 2021. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on Friday, May 22 of this year, but now it will be released in North America on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Universal Pictures is delaying the blockbuster because of the coronavirus pandemic. Variety reports that Universal made the decision because of the impact that the COVID-19 outbreak is having on the global economy and distribution landscape. Movie theaters remain closed in South Korea, China and Italy and there’s concern that theaters in the United States will close before the outbreak slows.

F9 isn’t the only big movie to be delayed due to the virus as the James Bond film “No Time to Die” was pushed back from April to November. The F9 change will also impact movie theaters as “Fast” sequels are usually among the year’s highest-grossing movies and the new date means Memorial Day weekend will be lacking one of its top films.

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has a featured role in the F9 movie. Cena stars as Jakob Toretto, the brother to Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster), who works as an assassin, a master thief, and a high-performance driver.

The F9 Twitter account issued a statement to announce the delay today.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our sage. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

“We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family,” the statement said.

Cena has not commented on the delay as of this writing, but you can see the full F9 statement below: