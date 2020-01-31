Fast And Furious 9 Trailer Confirms John Cena’s Main Character

It’s now official that John Cena and Vin Diesel will duke it out in the new “F9” (Fast & Furious 9) movie.
As seen above, the official F9 trailer was released today at the special trailer drop and concert event in Miami, Florida. Stars Cena, Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and many others were in attendance for the party, as seen in the photos below.
The trailer reveals that Cena plays the role of Jacob Toretto, the younger brother to Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto. Jacob apparently isn’t too fond of his older brother, and also has a connection to the returning Cipher character from the Fast 8 movie, played by Charlize Theron.
Cena took to Twitter today and commented on the battle of brothers in F9.
He wrote, “5/22/20 Toretto vs. Toretto #F9 @TheFastSaga”
F9 hits theaters on Friday, May 22.
You can see Cena’s full tweet below, along with photos from today’s event and a few screenshots from the trailer:
5/22/20
Toretto vs. Toretto#F9 @TheFastSaga https://t.co/3CbjiTSDHB
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2020
Wait… Vin Diesel and John Cena are brothers? #F9 pic.twitter.com/G5xBvG2ISH
— Usama SPEAKS (@speaks_usama) January 31, 2020
. @TheFastSaga the road to #f9 looks good in Miami! @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/fnLd8G91t6
— Kelly Blanco (@KellyNBC6) January 31, 2020
Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and Ludacris attend Universal Pictures presents The Road to F9 concert and trailer drop in Miami, Florida
📸 @UniversalPics 👉 https://t.co/mVh5VEMY50#Tyrese #TyreseGibson #JohnCena #Ludacris #UniversalPictures #TheFastSaga #F9 #Miami @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/8W5FVyEFjS
— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) January 31, 2020
The way Cena makes me laugh. 😭 #Fast9 #F9 pic.twitter.com/BM6MrmAhif
— Nadia (@VeenaMKay) January 31, 2020
Those Edinburgh stunts in #F9 are looking 🔥🔥🔥
They had better do for all the extra minutes added to my travel to work through September.
Vin and Cena scrapping at the spot of Renton’s grin. pic.twitter.com/vfVwWCnUHb
— Ross Maclean (@ross_maclean) January 31, 2020
#F9 @TheFastSaga pic.twitter.com/mGIKvobA9V
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 29, 2020