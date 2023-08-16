“Fast X” Featuring John Cena Heading To Peacock

“Fast X,” the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, is coming to Peacock months after it debuted in theaters.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno are among the cast members. It was directed by Louis Leterrier.

The Rock makes a cameo in the film to set up his post-credits return to the franchise. The following is the film’s synopsis:

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves.”

It grossed over $704 million worldwide while in theaters. The next film is set to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

WWE’s streaming home, Peacock, will add the film to its platform on September 15.

You can check out the trailer below: