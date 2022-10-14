Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match Added to Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

On tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX, a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be announced.

WWE has confirmed a Fatal 4 Way match involving Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s show. The winner will receive an Imperium leader’s future title shot.

The following is the updated SmackDown lineup from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:

* Roxanne Perez appears to pick opponent for Cora Jade on next week’s WWE NXT

* LA Knight vs. mån.sôör

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* Bray Wyatt returns to SmackDown

* Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Extreme Rules fallout

