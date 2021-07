A Fatal 4 Way with Money in the Bank participants Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown show.

As reported before, SmackDown will also see Bianca Belair defend the Women’s Championship against Carmella.

Next week’s SmackDown will be the final show before the Money in the Bank PPV. It will also be WWE’s return to the road airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.