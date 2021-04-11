Father Of The Hardy Boys Passes Away

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to announce that his father, Gilbert Hardy, has passed away.

“Thanks for all the kindness & love today. We greatly appreciate it,” Matt wrote. “I love you, Dad. Thanks for making so many sacrifices to give myself & Jeff a fair chance at life. We were blessed to have you for so many years. [heart emoji]”

It was indicated that Gilbert passed away a few days ago. Jeff Hardy has not wrestled since the March 22 RAW show, when he lost to The Miz, and there had been a lot of talk about why he did not work the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

Our condolences go out to The Hardy family.