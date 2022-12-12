Favorite and Betting Odds For MJF vs. Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, MJF will defend his AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog.

The following is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX:

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo in a Grudge Match

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match