Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All In 2024

The betting odds for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 have been released by betting service betonline.ag.

Favorites have the “-” symbol, whereas underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number shows how much money you would have to bet to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.

Gunther (c) -5000

Randy Orton +1200

Cody Rhodes (c) -6000

Kevin Owens +1500

Alba Fyre and Isla Dwan (c) -100

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill -100

CM Punk -200

Drew McIntyre +150

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley -275

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan +185

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the PLE.