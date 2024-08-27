Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All In 2024

The betting odds for WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 have been released by betting service betonline.ag.
Favorites have the “-” symbol, whereas underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number shows how much money you would have to bet to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
Gunther (c) -5000
Randy Orton +1200
Cody Rhodes (c) -6000
Kevin Owens +1500
Alba Fyre and Isla Dwan (c) -100
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill -100
CM Punk -200
Drew McIntyre +150
Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley -275
Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan +185
