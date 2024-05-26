Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

AEW’s annual Double Or Nothing PPV is upon us, emulating live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The twelve-match card will feature two pre-show matches and ten main card matches, with all eight titles on the line!

Below is the final match card and betting odds from Betonline for main card matches:

Buy In Pre-Show:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Trios Match: Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed vs. Cage of Agony

Main Card:

* Orange Cassidy (+250) vs. Trent Beretta (-400)

* Unified World Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang (c) (-300) vs. Death Triangle (+200)

* FTW Triple-Threat Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) (-450) vs. Hook (+400) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (+600)

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship eliminator match: Jon Moxley (c) (-200) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (+150)

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (c) (+550) vs. Will Ospreay (-1000)

* TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Copeland (c) (-180) vs. Malakai Black (+140)

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match :Toni Storm (c) (-3000) vs. Serena Deeb (+900)

* TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) (+550) vs. Mercedes Moné (-1000)

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) (-3000) vs. Christian Cage (+900)

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin & FTR) (+550) vs. The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Jack Perry) (-1000)