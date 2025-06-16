Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

AEW’s first-ever Grand Slam: Mexico event takes place this Wednesday, June 18, live from the legendary Arena México, and the official betting odds have now been released—pointing to at least one major title change.

According to BetOnline.ag, the biggest favorite on the card is Mercedes Moné, who is heavily favored at -1000 to defeat reigning champion Zeuxis (+550) in the CMLL World Women’s Championship match. If the odds hold true, Moné is expected to walk out of Mexico City with championship gold.

Another massive favorite is MJF, who is listed at -2000 in his singles bout against Mistico (+700). The odds reflect MJF’s dominant momentum heading into the event.

The two massive tag team matches also feature clear frontrunners:

10-Man Tag Match:

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks are -900 favorites

vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs (+500)

12-Man Tag Match:

FTR, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & Hechicero are favored at -280

vs. Adam Cole, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Atlantis & Templario (+200)

With a stacked card and AEW’s growing relationship with CMLL, all eyes are on this groundbreaking show in Mexico. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage and fallout from AEW Grand Slam: Mexico.