Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2023

The final odds for the AEW Revolution have been released.
The more interesting odds show that only one title is likely to change hands, as Wardlow is the favorite to beat Samoa Joe and win the TNT Title. There are a total of 9 matches, including 5 title matches. The Zero Hour pre-show odds have not been released.
As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +.
Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match
MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Gunn Club (champions) -400 vs. The Acclaimed +200 vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +800 vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen +1600
AEW TNT Championship Match
Samoa Joe (champon) +500 vs. Wardlow -1000
Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley +375 vs. Hangman Page -650
Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside):
Chris Jericho +200 vs. Ricky Starks -300
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Jamie Hayter (champion) -1200 vs. Ruby Soho +650 vs. Saraya +400
AEW Trios Title Match
The Elite (champions) -170 vs. The House of Black +130
Final Burial Match
Jungle Boy -1000 vs. Christian Cage +500
Internationally, fans can tune into the action on FITE TV (click here to order). Fans in Canada can also watch the event on DANZ (click here to order). DANZ is also airing the event for those in the UK and ROW (click here to order).