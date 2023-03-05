Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2023

The final odds for the AEW Revolution have been released.

The more interesting odds show that only one title is likely to change hands, as Wardlow is the favorite to beat Samoa Joe and win the TNT Title. There are a total of 9 matches, including 5 title matches. The Zero Hour pre-show odds have not been released.

As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +.

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title 60-Minute Iron Man Match

MJF (champion) -5000 vs. Bryan Danielson +900

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Gunn Club (champions) -400 vs. The Acclaimed +200 vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +800 vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen +1600

AEW TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe (champon) +500 vs. Wardlow -1000

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley +375 vs. Hangman Page -650

Singles Match (Everyone is Banned From Ringside):

Chris Jericho +200 vs. Ricky Starks -300

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Jamie Hayter (champion) -1200 vs. Ruby Soho +650 vs. Saraya +400

AEW Trios Title Match

The Elite (champions) -170 vs. The House of Black +130

Final Burial Match

Jungle Boy -1000 vs. Christian Cage +500

Internationally, fans can tune into the action on FITE TV (click here to order). Fans in Canada can also watch the event on DANZ (click here to order). DANZ is also airing the event for those in the UK and ROW (click here to order).