Favorites And Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash

The final betting odds for WWE NXT Great American Bash have been released.
According to these odds, the NXT Tag Team Title match will feature a title change. Gable Steveson is expected to win his first ring appearance.
The favorite is represented by a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) and the larger number. The following are the betting odds:
WWE NXT Championship Match
Carmelo Hayes (champion) -500 vs. Ilja Dragunov +300
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match
Tiffany Stratton (champion) -5000 vs. Thea Hail +1000
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (champions) +175 vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks -250
NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match
Dominik Mysterio (champion) -130 vs. Mustafa Ali +215 vs. Wes Lee +215
Weapons Wild Match
Roxanne Perez +100 vs. Blair Davenport -140
Singles Match
Gable Steveson -1000 vs. Baron Corbin +500
Pre-Show Match
Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz +150 vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson -200