Favorites And Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash

The final betting odds for WWE NXT Great American Bash have been released.

According to these odds, the NXT Tag Team Title match will feature a title change. Gable Steveson is expected to win his first ring appearance.

The favorite is represented by a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) and the larger number. The following are the betting odds:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes (champion) -500 vs. Ilja Dragunov +300

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (champion) -5000 vs. Thea Hail +1000

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (champions) +175 vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks -250

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match

Dominik Mysterio (champion) -130 vs. Mustafa Ali +215 vs. Wes Lee +215

Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez +100 vs. Blair Davenport -140

Singles Match

Gable Steveson -1000 vs. Baron Corbin +500

Pre-Show Match

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz +150 vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson -200