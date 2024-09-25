Favorites And Betting Odds For Top AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Matches

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special from New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium will air live on TBS. Collision will be taped tonight and broadcast for two hours on Saturday night. This is the fourth time AEW has run the stadium.

The show’s announcements include AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, with Allins’ World Title shot on the line, Prince Nana providing an update on Swerve Strickland, and AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May facing Yuka Sakazaki.

Bryan Danielson, the AEW World Champion, is expected to face Nigel McGuinness, but the match has yet to be officially announced. As a result, the odds have not been released.

BetOnline has released betting odds for some of Dynamite’s matches, indicating that there will be no title changes as the show features two title bouts. As a reminder, the favorites to win are denoted by -, while the underdogs are represented by +.

The only Collision odds that are out show HOOK as a -5000 favorite to retain over Roderick Strong.

These are the betting odds for Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) -3000 (c) vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher +900

Darby Allin’s AEW World Championship Shot: Jon Moxley -2000 vs. Darby Allin +900