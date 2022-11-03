Favorites and Betting Odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Crown Jewel is just a few days away and sportsbooks don’t see many surprises on the horizons. Sportsbooks see the event as one filled with heavy favorites and little changing in the WWE landscape. However, there are a few matches that have the books stumped.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

This is the most lopsided match on the card. Roman Reigns is the biggest favorite on the card at -1000, or an implied 90.9% chance to get the victory. So, it should come as no surprise that Logan Paul is the biggest underdog at +500, or an implied 16.7% chance to win.

If Reigns does win it would mark the first time Logan Paul has lost a match in his WWE career. It would also extend Reigns absurd win streak, as he hasn’t lost in a televised match since December of 2019.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Roman Reigns -1000 90.9% Logan Paul +500 16.7%

The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day

This is one of the closer matches on the card. It’s one for sportsbooks to split. The Judgment Day can’t really afford to continuously lose big matches, or it risks killing the momentum of stars that WWE clearly cares about in Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. However, would WWE really let returning stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson lose in their first match back with the company?

The books are leaning towards The O.C. winning their first match back together. They’re given -200 odds, or an implied 66.7% chance to get the victory. That said, don’t be shocked if The Judgement Day pull off the minor upset, after all they’re given +125 odds or an implied 44.4% chance of victory.

Tag Team Odds Implied chance The O.C. -200 66.7% The Judgement Day +125 44.4%

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

This is a match between two guys who could just as easily be having this match in the UFC. So, it should be no surprise that sportsbooks believe that the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion is the favorite.

Brock Lesnar is the heavy favorite to win this dream match. He’s given -333 odds, or an implied 76.9% chance to come out victorious on the way to Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley is given +200, or an implied 33.3% chance to pull off the upset.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Brock Lesnar -333 76.9% Bobby Lashley +200 33.3%

Drew McIntyre v. Karrion Kross (With Scarlett)

This is the tightest match on the card. Sportsbooks are confounded with this one, as WWE’s booking decisions regarding Karrion Kross have left a lot to be desired. On the one hand, Kross can’t afford another loss on a PPV. On the other hand, McIntyre is one of the faces of the company and would WWE want him taking a loss this close to WrestleMania season?

Sportsbooks believe the match is McIntyre’s to lose, but it’s by the slimmest of margins. McIntyre is given -149 odds, or an implied 59.9% chance to win the match. Meanwhile, Kross is given +110 odds, or an implied 47.6% chance to get the victory. McIntyre may be the favorite, but this match could really go either way.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Drew McIntyre -149 59.9% Karrion Kross +110 47.6%

Braun Strowman vs. Omos (With MVP)

The Monster Among Men will take on The Giant in a singles match to determine who the most physically dominant star in the company is. Well, sportsbooks don’t believe it’s much of a contest.

Braun Strowman is the heavy favorite at -455, or an implied 82% chance to get the victory. Meanwhile, Omos is given +275 odds, or an implied 26.7% chance of victory.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Braun Strowman -455 82.0% Omos +275 26.7%

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

WWE has built up Damage CTRL as a legitimate threat to the Women’s division. However, they haven’t taken it to the next step, and like many other underdogs on this card are now close to blowing the momentum they gave the faction.

Bayley is a big underdog here at +188, or an implied 34.7% chance to get the victory. Bianca Belair is given -278 odds, or an implied 73.5% chance to continue her dominant reign over Raw.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Bianca Belair -278 73.5% Bayley +188 34.7%

WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Just like Bayley, the other members of Damage CTRL are big underdogs in their title match. After losing the titles on Raw, after holding them for just about a month, sportsbooks don’t expect the titles to change hands again.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are strong favorites to hold onto the titles at -250, or an implied 71.4% chance. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL is given just +175 odds, or an implied 36.4% chance to regain their titles.

Tag Team Odds Implied chance Alexa Bliss and Asuka -250 71.4% Damage CTRL +175 36.4%

WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

The Bloodline is just unstoppable. Sportsbooks have The Usos tied with Roman Reigns as the biggest favorites on the card. Setting them up to leave the Brawling Brutes losers in Saudi Arabia.

The Usos are given -1000 odds, or an implied 90.9% chance to get the victory and retain their tag team titles. Meanwhile, The Brawling Brutes are given +300 odds, or an implied 25% chance to pull the major upset.

Tag team Odds Implied chance The Usos -1000 90.9% The Brawling Brutes +300 25.0%

Written by: Kyle Newman of OddsChecker