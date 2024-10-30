Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

The opening betting odds for WWE’s upcoming event, Crown Jewel, have been released ahead of this Saturday’s show in Saudi Arabia.

There is one title change expected, as Andrade is the favorite to win the United States title in a triple threat bout. As of this writing, the odds for Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso to face The Bloodline (three of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) in a six-man tag team match were not known.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the larger number, and the underdog as a (+) with the smaller number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match:

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes +200 vs. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER -300

Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match:

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan -500 vs. Women’s Champion Nia Jax +300

WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match:

LA Knight (champion) +155 vs. Andrade -200 vs. Carmelo Hayes +600

Singles Match:

Seth Rollins +150 vs. Bronson Reed -200

Singles Match:

Randy Orton +250 vs. Kevin Owens -400

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (champions) -300 vs. Damage CTRL’s Kairi Sane and IYO SKY +600 vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson +700 vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven +200