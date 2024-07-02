Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2024

The betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2024 have been released by betonline.ag.

Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.

Drew McIntyre -250 vs. Andrade +350 vs. LA Knight +600 vs. Carmelo Hayes +6000 vs. Chad Gable +900 vs. Jey Uso +1100

Tiffany Stratton -200 vs. Zoey Stark +160 vs. Lyra Valkyria +800 vs. Iyo Sky +900 vs. Chelsea Green +1200 vs. Naomi +1400

Bron Breakker -130 vs. Sami Zayn -110

The Bloodline -450 vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens +275

Damien Priest -250 vs. Seth Rollins +170

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the PLE.