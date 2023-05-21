Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Night Of Champions

The opening betting odds for WWE’s next event, Night of Champions, have been released ahead of the show next weekend.

Seth Rollins is the favorite to defeat AJ Styles in the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. The main event of the show has yet to be confirmed, but this is the most likely leading candidate.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are also favorites to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championships over Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The favorite is denoted by a (-), while the underdog is denoted by a (+). Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins -1000 vs. AJ Styles +500

Singles Match

Cody Rhodes +120 vs. Brock Lesnar -160

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) -550 vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa +325

Singles Match

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) -2000 vs. Mustafa Ali +700

