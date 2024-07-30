Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024

The final betting odds for the first night of WWE NXT Great American Bash are available.

According to these odds, no titles are likely to change hands. Tony D’Angelo and The Unholy Union are all huge favorites. As of this writing, the odds for Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice are unknown, while Roxanne Perez is expected to retain.

Joe Hendry will be performing, and Ethan Page/Oro Mensah’s contract signing will also take place during the show. The NXT Title match between Page and Mensah will take place next week, and Page is a -5000 favorite to retain.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the larger number, and the underdog as a (+) with the smaller number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez (C) -250 (2/5) vs. Thea Hail +170 (17/10)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Tony D’Angelo (C) -1000 (1/10) vs. Tavion Heights +550 (11/2)

NXT Women Tag Team Championship Match:

The Unholy Union (C) -3000 (1/30) vs. The Meta-Four +900 (9/1)