Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Matches

he opening betting odds for the matches scheduled on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix next week in Los Angeles have been released.

The highly anticipated show marks the beginning of John Cena’s retirement tour and features blockbuster matches, including CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in tribal combat, and a Last Woman Standing match between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

According to the odds, Ripley is heavily favored to dethrone Morgan as Women’s World Champion. For context, the betting favorite is indicated by a (-) with a larger number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) with a smaller number. Below are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

CM Punk -175 vs. Seth Rollins +550

Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns -550 vs. Solo Sikoa +325

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan +550 vs. Rhea Ripley -1000 – Last Woman Standing Match

Jey Uso +300 vs. Drew McIntyre -500