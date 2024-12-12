Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The betting odds for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14, 2024, have been released by betting site BetOnline.ag.

In the odds, favorites are indicated with a “-” symbol, while underdogs are marked with a “+” symbol. For favorites, the number shows how much you need to risk to win $100. For underdogs, the number shows how much you would win if you risk $100.

Here’s an example for clarity:

A favorite listed at -200 means you must wager $200 to win $100.

An underdog listed at +300 means you would win $300 on a $100 bet.

Fans can use these odds to gauge the expected outcomes of matches at the event, with excitement building as Saturday Night’s Main Event draws closer.

Drew McIntyre: -700

Sami Zayn: +400

Cody Rhodes: -400

Kevin Owens: +250

Liv Morgan: -5000

Iyo Sky: +1200

Gunther: -2000

Finn Balor: +650

Damien Priest: +750

