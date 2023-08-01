Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE Summerslam 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site sportsbetting.legal.

The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Rhea Ripley (champion) -1000

Raquel Rodriguez +550

Cody Rhodes -500

Brock Lesnar +300

Gunther -475

Drew McIntyre +285

Logan Paul -500

Ricochet +300

Shayna Baszler -800

Ronda Rousey +425

Roman Reigns (champion) -2000

Jey Uso +750

Asuka -125 (champion)

Charlotte Flair +175

Bianca Belair +250

Seth Rollins (champion) -140