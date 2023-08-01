Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE Summerslam 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site sportsbetting.legal.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Rhea Ripley (champion) -1000
Raquel Rodriguez +550
Cody Rhodes -500
Brock Lesnar +300
Gunther -475
Drew McIntyre +285
Logan Paul -500
Ricochet +300
Shayna Baszler -800
Ronda Rousey +425
Roman Reigns (champion) -2000
Jey Uso +750
Asuka -125 (champion)
Charlotte Flair +175
Bianca Belair +250
Seth Rollins (champion) -140