Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2

The final betting odds for WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 has been released.

Cody Rhodes is expected to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event, according to these odds. It’s interesting to note that two titles were expected to change hands in previous odds, but those odds have now changed.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Intercontinental Champion Gunther are expected to retain their titles. They were previously favored to lose them tonight.

The favorite is represented by a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) and the larger number. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) +450 vs. Cody Rhodes -800

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (champion) -130 vs. Asuka +110

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) -130 vs. Sheamus +150 vs. Drew McIntyre +330

Hell in a Cell Match

Edge -120 vs. ‘Demon’ Finn Balor -120

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar -600 vs. Omos +350

Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan +300 vs. Natalya & Shotzi +1000 vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler -2000 vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green +1200