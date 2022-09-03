Favorites and Betting Preview for WWE Clash at the Castle

Today marks the first time WWE has hosted a stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam in 1992. With that 30 year gap ending you’d expect some UK stars to come out on top for their hometown audience right? Sportsbooks aren’t so sure.

Roman Reigns v. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have the highest profile match on the card. The two will battle for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Reigns hasn’t lost a televised match since 2019 and will have been champion for 735 days come Saturday. Will McIntyre win in front of his home crowd? Sportsbooks think it’s a tossup.

Reigns and McIntyre are both given -120 odds, or an implied 54.6% chance to win the match. That’s a stark difference from how sportsbooks viewed the match a week ago when Reigns was the heavy favorite at -227, or an implied 69.4% chance.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Roman Reigns -120 54.6% Drew McIntyre -120 54.6%

Liv Morgan v. Shayna Baszler

Unlike the Men’s title match, the Women’s title match has a clear and obvious favorite. Liv Morgan is most likely going to retain her title according to sportsbooks.

The Smackdown Women’s champion is given -333 odds, or an implied 76.9% chance to retain here title. That’s an increase on her -303 odds from last Friday. Meanwhile, Baszler is given +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance to pull off the upset.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Liv Morgan -333 76.9% Shayna Baszler +200 33.3%

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka v. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky

This is yet another match where the favorites have only expanded their lead in the last week. The heel team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky are the massive favorites to win this one at -400, or an implied 80% chance. That’s a sizable increase form the -250 odds they were given last Friday.

Meanwhile, the babyfaces are given +225 odds, or an implied 30.8% chance to pull off the upset. If they do lose, it would be Bianca Belair’s first PPV loss, in a non-Royal Rumble match, since Crown Jewel in October of 2021.

Tag Team Odds Implied chance Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky -400 80% Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka +225 30.8%

Matt Riddle v. Seth Rollins

This match hasn’t seen much odds movement. Seth Rollins remains the favorite, and the odds have moved in his favor, but only slightly.

Rollins is now given -227 odds, or an implied 69.4% chance to win the match. He was given -175 odds last Friday. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle has gone from +125 odds to +163 odds, and he’s still given a 38% chance to pull off the upset.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Seth Rollins -227 69.4% Matt Riddle +163 38%

Gunther v. Sheamus

Gunther is the biggest favorite on the card. In fact, the odds were already so large that they didn’t move from last week.

Gunther is given -455 odds, or an implied 82% chance to retain his Intercontinental title. Meanwhile, hometown hero Sheamus is given +275 odds, or just a 26.7% chance to win the only title he has never won in his WWE career.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Gunther -455 82% Sheamus +275 26.7%

Edge and Rey Mysterio v. The Judgement Day

Sportsbooks believe that the heels are going to come out on top here. The Judgement Day is a pretty big favorite at -189, or an implied 65.4% chance to come out on top. Meanwhile, Edge and Rey Mysterio are given +138 odds, or an implied 42% chance to pull off the upset.

That said, this match hasn’t been on the card long, and it’s possible that sportsbooks are simply behind the curve here. It’s hard to tell given just how little time this match has had on the market.

Tag Team Odds Implied chance The Judgement Day -189 65.4% Edge and Rey Mysterio +138 42%

Written by: Kyle Newman of OddsChecker