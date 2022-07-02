Favorites and Final Betting Odds for Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

This year’s Money in the Bank card is packed with title matches and the traditional MITB ladder matches. So who do oddsmakers think will walk away with some of the industry’s biggest prizes?

Raw Women’s Championship match

This is a no-doubter. Oddsmakers believe that there’s little chance that Bianca Belair doesn’t walk away with the victory. The Raw Women’s champion is given -1000 odds, or an implied 90.9% chance to retain her title.

Carmella is given +500 odds, or an implied 16.7% chance to win. That ties her for the worst odds of any wrestler on the card not in a Money in the Bank match.

Bianca Belair -1000 90.9% Carmella +500 16.7%

Men’s Money in the Bank match

Seth Rollins remains the clear favorite to win his second Money in the Bank briefcase. However, his odds have decreased since last Friday when he was given -200 odds. Rollins now sits -175, that’s still an implied 63.7% chance.

The two biggest movers have been Drew McIntyre and Riddle. McIntyre was given +250 odds, but has seen those move to +175. Meanwhile, Riddle moved from off the market entirely to +250.

There’s an outside shot that WWE throws in a surprise, but it feels almost certain that one of those three is going to walk out victorious.

Seth Rollins -175 63.7% Drew McIntyre +175 36.4% Riddle +250 28.6% Sami Zayn +750 11.8% Madcap Moss +1000 9.1% Omos +1400 6.7% Sheamus +2000 4.8%

Women’s Money in the Bank match

Last Friday there was a three-way tie atop the Women’s market. Each of Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan were given +175 odds. However, odds movements have made Lynch the clear favorite at -120, or an implied 54.6% chance of victory. Bliss and Morgan are now tied for second at +250, or an implied 28.6% chance to come out on top.

There’s an outside shot for Lacey Evans or Asuka as well, as both are given better than a 10% chance to win. Like with the men though, it would be a shock if one of the top 3 didn’t pull down the briefcase.

Becky Lynch -120 54.6% Alexa Bliss +250 28.6% Liv Morgan +250 28.6% Lacey Evans +700 12.5% Asuka +900 10% Raquel Rodriguez +1000 9.1% Shotzi +2500 3.8%

Smackdown Women’s Championship match

Ronda Rousey is the biggest favorite on the card. The Smackdown Women’s champion is given -1250 odds, or an implied 92.6% chance of victory. Leaving little doubt that she’ll retain her title.

Natalya is given +500 odds, or an implied 16.7% chance to win. That ties her with Carmella for the worst odds of anyone not in a Money in the Bank match.

Ronda Rousey -1250 92.6% Natalya +500 16.7%

Tag Team Championship match

The Bloodline will not be denied. The Usos are given -500 odds, or an implied 83.3% chance to retain their titles. The Usos have lost their last 4 matches, both single and tag team, leading up to Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, the Street Profits, who’ve won their last 3 matches against the Usos, are given +300 odds, or a 25% chance to pull off the upset.

The Usos -500 83.3% The Street Profits +300 25%

United States Championship match

This is the closest title match on the card. Theory is favored to retain his title with -200 odds, or an implied 66.7% chance. However, Bobby Lashley isn’t far behind. The Almighty is given +138 odds, or an implied 42% chance to come out on top.

If there’s a surprise title change on Saturday night, oddsmakers believe this might be it.

Theory -200 66.7% Bobby Lashley +138 42%

Written by Kyle Newman of OddsChecker. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.