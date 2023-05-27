Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE Night Of Champions

The final betting odds for WWE Night of Champions have been released.

Seth Rollins is the betting favorite to win the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are favorites to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championships over Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This is set to be the main event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the opening match for today’s show has been confirmed, with a top star required to leave Saudi Arabia immediately following his match.

The favorite is denoted by a (-), while the underdog is denoted by a (+). Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins -2000 vs. AJ Styles +700

Singles Match

Cody Rhodes +120 vs. Brock Lesnar -160

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) -600 vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa +350

Singles Match

Trish Stratus +225 vs. Becky Lynch -350

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) -2000 vs. Mustafa Ali +700

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (champion) -500 vs. Asuka +300

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) -10000 vs. Natalya +1000