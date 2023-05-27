Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE Night Of Champions

The final betting odds for WWE Night of Champions have been released.
Seth Rollins is the betting favorite to win the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are favorites to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championships over Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This is set to be the main event.
As PWMania.com previously reported, the opening match for today’s show has been confirmed, with a top star required to leave Saudi Arabia immediately following his match.
The favorite is denoted by a (-), while the underdog is denoted by a (+). Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Seth Rollins -2000 vs. AJ Styles +700
Singles Match
Cody Rhodes +120 vs. Brock Lesnar -160
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) -600 vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa +350
Singles Match
Trish Stratus +225 vs. Becky Lynch -350
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (champion) -2000 vs. Mustafa Ali +700
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (champion) -500 vs. Asuka +300
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (champion) -10000 vs. Natalya +1000