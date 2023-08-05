Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2023

The final odds for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view match have been released.

These odds indicate that no title changes are expected to happen. Major favorites to win their matches include GUNTHER, Shayna Baszler, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

The favorite is indicated by either a (-) or the smallest number in these odds, while the underdog is indicated by a (+) and a larger number. According to BetOnline.com, the following are the betting odds:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match

Roman Reigns (champion) -2000 vs. Jey Uso +700

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (champion) -150 vs. Finn Balor +110

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar +600 vs. Cody Rhodes -1500

MMA Rules Match

Ronda Rousey +425 vs. Shayna Baszler -800

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (champion) -160 vs. Charlotte Flair +185 vs. Bianca Belair +400

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

GUNTHER (champion) -850 vs. Drew McIntyre +450

Singles Match

Logan Paul -400 vs. Ricochet +250

Battle Royal

Competitors confirmed thus far – LA Knight, Sheamus