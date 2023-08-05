Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2023

The final odds for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view match have been released.
These odds indicate that no title changes are expected to happen. Major favorites to win their matches include GUNTHER, Shayna Baszler, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.
The favorite is indicated by either a (-) or the smallest number in these odds, while the underdog is indicated by a (+) and a larger number. According to BetOnline.com, the following are the betting odds:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match
Roman Reigns (champion) -2000 vs. Jey Uso +700
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Seth Rollins (champion) -150 vs. Finn Balor +110
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar +600 vs. Cody Rhodes -1500
MMA Rules Match
Ronda Rousey +425 vs. Shayna Baszler -800
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (champion) -160 vs. Charlotte Flair +185 vs. Bianca Belair +400
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
GUNTHER (champion) -850 vs. Drew McIntyre +450
Singles Match
Logan Paul -400 vs. Ricochet +250
Battle Royal
Competitors confirmed thus far – LA Knight, Sheamus