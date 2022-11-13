Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for AEW Full Gear

Early betting odds for AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view event, Full Gear, have been released.

According to these odds, MJF is the overwhelming favorite to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship from Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter is the favorite to win the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship, and Saraya is expected to win her AEW in-ring debut.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the event will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The favorites are denoted by a – sign, while the underdog is denoted by a + sign.

The following are the betting odds provided by Bet Online:

* AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley +400 vs. MJF -700

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed -1000 vs. Swerve In Our Glory +500

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm +110 vs. Jamie Hayter -130

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho -220 vs. Bryan Danielson +225 vs. Sammy Guevara +1000 vs. Claudio Castagnoli +400

* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +400 vs. Sting & Darby Allin -700

* Saraya -500 vs. Britt Baker +300

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill -2000 vs. Nyla Rose +700