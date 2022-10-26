Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

At the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Lesnar as the -400 favourite to win, while Lashley is the +250 underdog.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. The updated card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos