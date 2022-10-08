Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE fans are ready to get extreme on Saturday. Extreme Rules is slated to be a crazy pay per view, as sportsbooks don’t really know what to expect. Almost every match currently on the cards has tight odds. That’s a first since Triple H has taken over.
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Once again Liv Morgan will be defending her title against Ronda Rousey. Morgan has survived all previous challenges from the former champ, but extreme rules is expected to be different.
Rousey is the favorite heading into the match, as she’s given -227 odds, or an implied 69.4% chance to win the match. Those are the second best odds given to anybody to win at Extreme Rules. However, that doesn’t mean Liv is a guaranteed loss. She is still given +163 odds, or an implied 38% chance to retain her title.
|Wrestler
|Odds
|Implied chance
|Ronda Rousey
|-227
|69.4%
|Liv Morgan
|+163
|38%
Fight Pit Match
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are set for the most brutal match in their rivalry to date, and it’s going to be refereed by former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. As a result, sportsbooks believe it’ll be the face that come out on top in this one.
Riddle is given -278 odds to win the match, by far the best of anyone on the card. Meanwhile, Rollins is given +188 odds, or just an implied 34.7% chance of victory.
|Wrestler
|Odds
|Implied chance
|Matt Riddle
|-278
|73.5%
|Seth Rollins
|+188
|34.7%
Strap Match
Karrion Kross doesn’t lose often. In fact, he hasn’t lost on television since Keith Lee beat him in August of 2021. So, it’d be a shock to see him lose his first match since returning to the company.
Sportsbooks agree, as Kross is given -175 odds or an implied 63.7% chance of victory. That said, McIntyre is a star and so he has a real chance to get the victory. The Chosen One is given +125 odds, or an implied 44.4% chance to pull off the upset.
|Wrestler
|Odds
|Implied chance
|Karrion Kross
|-175
|63.7%
|Drew McIntyre
|+125
|44.4%
Raw Women’s Championship
Bianca Belair’s time as champion isn’t up yet. Belair is the favorite to hold onto her title in a very unpredictable ladder match with Bayley.
Belair is given -189 odds, or an implied 65.4% chance to retain her title. However, Bayler is given a 44.4% chance to pull off the upset. As always, matches with multiple managers involved are rife for upsets.
|Wrestler
|Odds
|Implied chance
|Bianca Belair
|-189
|65.4%
|Bayley
|+125
|44.4%
“I Quit” Match
This is the tightest match on the card. Sportsbooks don’t really know how to look at this one. Sure, Edge is the favorite to come out on top, but it’s by the smallest of margin.
The Rated-R superstar is given -161 odds, or an implied 61.7% chance to come out on top. Balor is given +120 odds, or an implied 45.5% chance to pull off the upset. With odds that tight, it really is a toss-up.
|Wrestler
|Odds
|Implied chance
|Edge
|-161
|61.7%
|Finn Balor
|+120
|45.5%
Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
Imperium is expected to get the victory in the only tag match on the card. The dominant stable is given -175 odds, or an implied 63.7% chance of victory.
That said, The Brawling Brutes are tied with Balor for the best odds of any underdog on the card at +120. That’s an implied 45.5% chance, which is nothing to sneeze at.
|Tag Team
|Odds
|Implied chance
|Imperium
|-175
|63.7%
|The Brawling Brutes
|+120
|45.5%
Written by Kyle Newman of OddsChecker.