Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE fans are ready to get extreme on Saturday. Extreme Rules is slated to be a crazy pay per view, as sportsbooks don’t really know what to expect. Almost every match currently on the cards has tight odds. That’s a first since Triple H has taken over.

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Once again Liv Morgan will be defending her title against Ronda Rousey. Morgan has survived all previous challenges from the former champ, but extreme rules is expected to be different.

Rousey is the favorite heading into the match, as she’s given -227 odds, or an implied 69.4% chance to win the match. Those are the second best odds given to anybody to win at Extreme Rules. However, that doesn’t mean Liv is a guaranteed loss. She is still given +163 odds, or an implied 38% chance to retain her title.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Ronda Rousey -227 69.4% Liv Morgan +163 38%

Fight Pit Match

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle are set for the most brutal match in their rivalry to date, and it’s going to be refereed by former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. As a result, sportsbooks believe it’ll be the face that come out on top in this one.

Riddle is given -278 odds to win the match, by far the best of anyone on the card. Meanwhile, Rollins is given +188 odds, or just an implied 34.7% chance of victory.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Matt Riddle -278 73.5% Seth Rollins +188 34.7%

Strap Match

Karrion Kross doesn’t lose often. In fact, he hasn’t lost on television since Keith Lee beat him in August of 2021. So, it’d be a shock to see him lose his first match since returning to the company.

Sportsbooks agree, as Kross is given -175 odds or an implied 63.7% chance of victory. That said, McIntyre is a star and so he has a real chance to get the victory. The Chosen One is given +125 odds, or an implied 44.4% chance to pull off the upset.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Karrion Kross -175 63.7% Drew McIntyre +125 44.4%

Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair’s time as champion isn’t up yet. Belair is the favorite to hold onto her title in a very unpredictable ladder match with Bayley.

Belair is given -189 odds, or an implied 65.4% chance to retain her title. However, Bayler is given a 44.4% chance to pull off the upset. As always, matches with multiple managers involved are rife for upsets.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Bianca Belair -189 65.4% Bayley +125 44.4%

“I Quit” Match

This is the tightest match on the card. Sportsbooks don’t really know how to look at this one. Sure, Edge is the favorite to come out on top, but it’s by the smallest of margin.

The Rated-R superstar is given -161 odds, or an implied 61.7% chance to come out on top. Balor is given +120 odds, or an implied 45.5% chance to pull off the upset. With odds that tight, it really is a toss-up.

Wrestler Odds Implied chance Edge -161 61.7% Finn Balor +120 45.5%

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

Imperium is expected to get the victory in the only tag match on the card. The dominant stable is given -175 odds, or an implied 63.7% chance of victory.

That said, The Brawling Brutes are tied with Balor for the best odds of any underdog on the card at +120. That’s an implied 45.5% chance, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Tag Team Odds Implied chance Imperium -175 63.7% The Brawling Brutes +120 45.5%

Written by Kyle Newman of OddsChecker. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.