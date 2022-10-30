Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for WWE Crown Jewel

The betting odds for a number of the bouts that will take place at WWE’s upcoming event, Crown Jewel, have been made available.
In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul, and the odds are extremely in his favor to retain. The odds are also in favor of Brock Lesnar winning the match against Bobby Lashley.
The odds for the match between Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Ridge Holland and Butch, as well as the match between WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley in the Last Woman Standing Match, have not yet been made public.
It’s possible that WWE will announce additional matches for this show in the following week. The odds indicate that the underdog has a (+) and the favored has a (-). BetOnline has provided the following betting odds:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (champion) -5000 vs. Logan Paul +1000
Six-Man Tag Team Match
The O.C. -400 vs. Judgment Day +250
Singles Match
Brock Lesnar -400 vs. Bobby Lashley +250
Steel Cage Match
Karrion Kross +110 vs. Drew McIntyre -130
Singles Match
Omos +400 vs. Braun Strowman -700
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.