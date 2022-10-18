Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for WWE NXT Title Match at Halloween Havoc

At the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Breakker as the -500 favorite to retain the title, with Dragunov +350 and McDonagh +750 as the underdogs.

Below is the current Halloween Havoc line-up:

* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

* Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews

* Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

* Weapons wild match: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

* Ambulance match: Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed – if Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT