Favorites and Updated Betting Odds for WWE Survivor Series 2022

Survivor Series is this weekend, and that means we’ll see the first WarGames match on a main roster pay-per-view in WWE history. How will those matches turn out? Well, sportsbooks don’t expect the Bloodline to lose that’s for sure. Here’s the latest odds and betting breakdown.

Men’s WarGames Match

Roman Reigns hasn’t lost a televised match since December of 2019, and sportsbooks don’t expect that to change on Sunday. Reign’s Bloodline is the overwhelming favorite to get the victory.

The Bloodline is given -227 odds, or an implied 69.4% chance of victory. Meanwhile, the Brawling Brutes, led by Sheamus, are given +175 odds, or an implied 36.4% chance of victory. Now, it should be said these are the worst odds that Reigns has had in a televised match since WrestleMania Backlash when the Bloodline was underdogs against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Team Odds Implied Chance The Bloodline -227 69.4% The Brawling Brutes +175 36.4%

Women’s WarGames Match

Things are a lot tighter on the Women’s side. The faces, led by Bianca Belair are the favorites here, but it’s by the slimmest of margins.

Team Belair is given -149 odds, or an implied 59.9% chance of victory. Meanwhile, Team Damage CTRL, led by Bayley, is given +110 odds, or an implied 47.6% chance of victory themselves. Essentially showing that this one is a complete toss-up.

Tag Team Odds Implied Chance Team Belair -149 59.9% Team Damage CTRL +110 47.6%

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

There’s no question about this match. Ronda Rousey is about as big a favorite as a wrestler can possibly be.

Rousey is given -3333 odds, or an implied 97.1% chance to retain her title. Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart is given +1200 odds, or just a 7.7% chance to pull off what would be the biggest upset of the year.

Wrestler Odds Implied Chance Ronda Rousey -3333 97.1% Shotzi Blackheart +1200 7.7%

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Once upon a time, Styles and Balor were both leaders of the Bullet Club. Styles leads the Ring of Honor version and Balor is the founding leader. Now the two face off in a WWE ring with that acknowledged. In fact, two former Bullet Club members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in Styles’ corner.

Sportsbooks believe that’ll be enough to put Styles on top. The former face of TNA is given -227 odds, or an implied 69.4% chance to come out on top. Meanwhile, Balor is given +138 odds, or an implied 42% chance to pull off the upset.

Styles is the clear favorite here, but it wouldn’t be the biggest shock of the night if Balor were to come out on top.

Wrestler Odds Implied Chance AJ Styles -227 69.4% Finn Balor +138 42%

United States Championship: Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

Seth Rollins is the clear favorite to retain his US Championship title, with odds of -275 – this implies a win probability of 73.3%. Sportsbooks can’t split the other two in the title bout and make Lashley and Theory joint second-favorites (or joint outsiders!) at +333.

Wrestler Odds Implied Chance Seth Rollins -275 73.3% Bobby Lashley +333 23.1% Austin Theory +333 23.1%

Written by: Tom Dodd of OddsChecker