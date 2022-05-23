Favorites To Win At AEW Double or Nothing PPV Revealed

Betting site betonline.ag has released the betting odds for AEW Double or Nothing 2022.
The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. The number shows the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100 on the favorites. The number shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
AEW World Championship Match Winner
CM Punk -150 (2/3)
“Hangman” Adam Page (c) +110 (11/10)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Thunder Rosa (c) -600 (1/6)
Serena Deeb +340 (17/5)
TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill (c) -1600 (1/16)
Anna Jay +600 (6/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) -150 (2/3)
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland +250 (5/2)
Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Wardlow -600 (1/6)
MJF +340 (17/5)
Anarchy in the Arena Match Winner
Moxley & Danielson, Santana & Ortiz, E. Kingston -150 (2/3)
The Jericho Appreciation Society +110 (11/10)
Tag Team Match Winner
Young Bucks -200 (1/2)
The Hardys +150 (3/2)
Tag Team Match Winner
Hook & Danhausen -1200 (1/12)
Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling +500 (5/1)
Trios Match Winner
House of Black -140 (5/7)
Death Triangle +100 (1/1)