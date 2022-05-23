Favorites To Win At AEW Double or Nothing PPV Revealed

Betting site betonline.ag has released the betting odds for AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. The number shows the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100 on the favorites. The number shows the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

CM Punk -150 (2/3)

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) +110 (11/10)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa (c) -600 (1/6)

Serena Deeb +340 (17/5)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill (c) -1600 (1/16)

Anna Jay +600 (6/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) -150 (2/3)

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland +250 (5/2)

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Wardlow -600 (1/6)

MJF +340 (17/5)

Anarchy in the Arena Match Winner

Moxley & Danielson, Santana & Ortiz, E. Kingston -150 (2/3)

The Jericho Appreciation Society +110 (11/10)

Tag Team Match Winner

Young Bucks -200 (1/2)

The Hardys +150 (3/2)

Tag Team Match Winner

Hook & Danhausen -1200 (1/12)

Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling +500 (5/1)

Trios Match Winner

House of Black -140 (5/7)

Death Triangle +100 (1/1)