Favorites To Win At AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV Revealed

The betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

CM Punk (-315) vs. Eddie Kingston (+210)

MJF (-155) vs. Darby Allin (+110)

The Jurassic Express and Christian Cage (-134) vs. the SuperKliq (+106)

Lucha Brothers (-455) vs. FTR (+280)

Inner Circle (-230) vs. American Top Team (+160)

Britt Baker (-1000) vs. Tay Conti

“Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Kenny Omega (champion) (+300)

NoDQ will have live results coverage of the event on Saturday, November 13th.