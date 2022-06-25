Favorites to Win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Revealed

The betting website betonline.ag has released the odds for AEW Forbidden Door 2022.
Favorites are indicated by the “-” symbol, whereas underdogs are indicated by the “+” symbol. The figure shows the amount of money you would have to risk in order to win $100 for the favorites. The figure reflects how much you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
Jon Moxley -250
Hiroshi Tanahashi +170
Thunder Rosa -500
Toni Storm +300
Miro -130
Malakai Black+175
Pac +400
Will Ospreay -1000
Orange Cassidy +550
Jay White -200
Kazuchika Okada +250
Adam Page +500
Adam Cole +700
FTR -300
Rocky Romero & Trent Baretta +300
Jeff Cobb & Great O’Khan +400
Jericho & Suzuki & Guevara -300
Umino & Kingston & Yuta +200
Bucks & Phantasmo & Hikuleo -150
Sting & Allin & Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi +110
Max Caster & Gunn Club -200
LA Dojo team +150
Mystery guy -180
Zack Sabre Jr. +140
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.