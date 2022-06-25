Favorites to Win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Revealed

The betting website betonline.ag has released the odds for AEW Forbidden Door 2022.

Favorites are indicated by the “-” symbol, whereas underdogs are indicated by the “+” symbol. The figure shows the amount of money you would have to risk in order to win $100 for the favorites. The figure reflects how much you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Jon Moxley -250

Hiroshi Tanahashi +170

Thunder Rosa -500

Toni Storm +300

Miro -130

Malakai Black+175

Pac +400

Will Ospreay -1000

Orange Cassidy +550

Jay White -200

Kazuchika Okada +250

Adam Page +500

Adam Cole +700

FTR -300

Rocky Romero & Trent Baretta +300

Jeff Cobb & Great O’Khan +400

Jericho & Suzuki & Guevara -300

Umino & Kingston & Yuta +200

Bucks & Phantasmo & Hikuleo -150

Sting & Allin & Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi +110

Max Caster & Gunn Club -200

LA Dojo team +150

Mystery guy -180

Zack Sabre Jr. +140

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.