Favorites to Win at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The betting website betonline.ag has released the odds for AEW Forbidden Door 2022.

Favorites are indicated by the “-” symbol, whereas underdogs are indicated by the “+” symbol. The figure shows the amount of money you would have to risk in order to win $100 for the favorites. The figure reflects how much you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Jon Moxley -250
Hiroshi Tanahashi +170

Thunder Rosa -500
Toni Storm +300

Miro -130
Malakai Black+175
Pac +400

Will Ospreay -1000
Orange Cassidy +550

Jay White -200
Kazuchika Okada +250
Adam Page +500
Adam Cole +700

FTR -300
Rocky Romero & Trent Baretta +300
Jeff Cobb & Great O’Khan +400

Jericho & Suzuki & Guevara -300
Umino & Kingston & Yuta +200

Bucks & Phantasmo & Hikuleo -150
Sting & Allin & Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi +110

Max Caster & Gunn Club -200
LA Dojo team +150

Mystery guy -180
Zack Sabre Jr. +140

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR