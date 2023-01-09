Favorites to Win at Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Revealed

BetOnline.com has released the following betting odds for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV event:

World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) -1000 vs. Bully Ray +500

Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c)-300 vs. Mickie James +200

Singles Match: Jonathan Gresham – 400 vs. Eddie Edwards +250

Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV is scheduled for January 13th in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The event is sold out.

Here is the updated card for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV: