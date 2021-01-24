Favorites To Win At The 2021 Royal Rumble PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Royal Rumble 2021 have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner (Top 5)

Daniel Bryan +125

Keith Lee +400

Edge +500

Brock Lesnar +600

Big E +700

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner (Top 5)

Bianca Belair +250

Alexa Bliss +350

Rhea Ripley +400

Charlotte Flair +500

Bayley +700

Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns -800

Kevin Owens +425

SkyBet odds for the WWE Title match have Drew McIntyre at -175 and Bill Goldberg at 125.