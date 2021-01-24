Favorites To Win At The 2021 Royal Rumble PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Royal Rumble 2021 have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Men’s Royal Rumble Winner (Top 5)
Daniel Bryan +125
Keith Lee +400
Edge +500
Brock Lesnar +600
Big E +700
Women’s Royal Rumble Winner (Top 5)
Bianca Belair +250
Alexa Bliss +350
Rhea Ripley +400
Charlotte Flair +500
Bayley +700
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns -800
Kevin Owens +425
SkyBet odds for the WWE Title match have Drew McIntyre at -175 and Bill Goldberg at 125.