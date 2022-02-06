Favorites To Win At The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Drew McIntyre -600
Madcap Moss +350
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar +100
Bobby Lashley (c) +150
Seth Rollins +250
AJ Styles +600
Riddle +700
Austin Theory +2500
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) -1500
Lita +575
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos -300
The Viking Raiders +200
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) -1250
Bill Goldberg +550
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for PPV coverage of the event.