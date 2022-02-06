Favorites To Win At The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Drew McIntyre -600

Madcap Moss +350

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar +100

Bobby Lashley (c) +150

Seth Rollins +250

AJ Styles +600

Riddle +700

Austin Theory +2500

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) -1500

Lita +575

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos -300

The Viking Raiders +200

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) -1250

Bill Goldberg +550

