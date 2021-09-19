Favorites To Win At WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (champion) -800 vs. Finn Balor (The Demon) +450
WWE Raw Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (champion) -150 vs. Alexa Bliss +110
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (champion) -350 vs. Bianca Belair
WWE United States Title
Damien Priest (Champion) -500 vs. Sheamus +450
