Favorites To Win At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Bobby Lashley -350 (2/7)
Drew McIntyre +225 (9/4)
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)
Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)
Roman Reigns (c) vs Rey Mysterio
Roman Reigns -3000 (1/30)
Rey Mysterio +850 (17/2)
Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley
Bianca Belair -2500 (1/25)
Bayley +750 (15/2)
Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler
Alexa Bliss -1000 (1/10)
Shayna Baszler +525 (21/4)
