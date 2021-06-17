Favorites To Win At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley -350 (2/7)

Drew McIntyre +225 (9/4)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)

Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns -3000 (1/30)

Rey Mysterio +850 (17/2)

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Bianca Belair -2500 (1/25)

Bayley +750 (15/2)

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss -1000 (1/10)

Shayna Baszler +525 (21/4)

