Favorites to Win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Revealed

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 betting odds have been released.
The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Bobby Lashley -160
Omos & MVP +120
Cody Rhodes -500
Seth “Freakin” Rollins +300
The Judgment Day -350
AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225
Bianca Belair (c) -500
Asuka +450
Becky Lynch +550
Ezekiel -170
Kevin Owens +130
Theory (c) -500
Mustafa Ali +300
