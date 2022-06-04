Favorites to Win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Revealed

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 betting odds have been released.

The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Bobby Lashley -160

Omos & MVP +120

Cody Rhodes -500

Seth “Freakin” Rollins +300

The Judgment Day -350

AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225

Bianca Belair (c) -500

Asuka +450

Becky Lynch +550

Ezekiel -170

Kevin Owens +130

Theory (c) -500

Mustafa Ali +300

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.