Favorites To Win At WWE Money in the Bank 2021 PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
AJ Styles & Omos -450
The Viking Raiders +275
Bobby Lashley -1100
Kofi Kingston +700
Big E +175
Seth Rollins +250
Riddle +300
Drew McIntyre +500
Kevin Owens +1000
Shinsuke Nakamura +1200
John Morrison +1600
Ricochet +1600
Rey & Dominik Mysterio -200
The Usos +150
Rhea Ripley -140
Charlotte Flair +100
Roman Reigns -500
Edge +300
Alexa Bliss +125
Liv Morgan +200
Nikki Ash +500
Zelina Vega +500
Asuka +700
Naomi +1400
Natalya +2000
Tamina +2000
