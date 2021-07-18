Favorites To Win At WWE Money in the Bank 2021 PPV Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

AJ Styles & Omos -450

The Viking Raiders +275

Bobby Lashley -1100

Kofi Kingston +700

Big E +175

Seth Rollins +250

Riddle +300

Drew McIntyre +500

Kevin Owens +1000

Shinsuke Nakamura +1200

John Morrison +1600

Ricochet +1600

Rey & Dominik Mysterio -200

The Usos +150

Rhea Ripley -140

Charlotte Flair +100

Roman Reigns -500

Edge +300

Alexa Bliss +125

Liv Morgan +200

Nikki Ash +500

Zelina Vega +500

Asuka +700

Naomi +1400

Natalya +2000

Tamina +2000

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage of the PPV.