Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Stroman
Bobby Lashley -200
Drew McIntyre +175
Braun Strowman +500
Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro
Roman Reigns -600
Cesaro +350
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -200
Charlotte Flair +175
Asuka +500
Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley
Bianca Belair -950
Bayley +500
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode +150
Rey and Dominik Mysterio -200
Damian Priest vs The Miz
Damian Priest -800
The Miz +400
