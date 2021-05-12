Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Stroman

Bobby Lashley -200

Drew McIntyre +175

Braun Strowman +500

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro

Roman Reigns -600

Cesaro +350

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -200

Charlotte Flair +175

Asuka +500

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Bianca Belair -950

Bayley +500

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode +150

Rey and Dominik Mysterio -200

Damian Priest vs The Miz

Damian Priest -800

The Miz +400

