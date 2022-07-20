Favorites to Win “Ric Flair’s Last Match” Revealed

On July 31, Ric Flair will compete in his “last match” when he teams with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend.

For the match, BetOnline has published a variety of betting odds. Jarrett and Lethal face stiff competition from Flair and El Idol. Here is a list of all the bets that fans can place.

Favorites are indicated by the “-” symbol, whereas underdogs are indicated by the “+” symbol. The figure shows the amount of money you would have to risk in order to win $100 for the favorites. The figure reflects how much you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.

Tag Team Match

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo -2000 (1/20)

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +700 (7/1)

First to Bleed

Jeff Jarrett: +125 (5/4)

Ric Flair: +175 (7/4)

Jay Lethal: +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)

Ric Flair Move Performed First

Knife Edge Chop: -110 (10/11)

Elbow Drop: +300 (3/1)

Leg Drop: +400 (4/1)

Body Slam: +500(5/1)

Figure 4: +500 (5/1)

Suplex: +900 (9/1)

Ric Flair Robe Color

Gold: +150 (3/2)

Red: +180 (9/5)

Blue: +300 (3/1)

White: +600 (6/1)

Purple: +1000 (10/1)

Black: +1200 (12/1)

Pink: +2000 (20/1)

Green: +2500 (25/1)

Will a Guitar be broken in the match?

Yes: +150 (3/2)

No: -200 (10/11)