Favorites to Win the Men’s and Women’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed

The current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches are Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch.

According to new data from BetOnline, Rhodes is the current favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

The current odds for the Women’s Rumble are as follows:

1. Becky Lynch (+250)

2. Rhea Ripley (+350)

3. Charlotte Flair (400)

4. Bayley (500)

5. Raquel Rodriguez (800

The following are the current odds for the Men’s Rumble:

1. Cody Rhodes (+100)

2. Sami Zayn (+300)

3. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (+400)

4. Seth Rollins (+1,200)

5. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory (+1,400)

The Rumble winners will receive title shots at WrestleMania 39 in April.