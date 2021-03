There is fear of another Covid-19 outbreak within the WWE NXT brand following a meeting on Thursday that included Performance Center trainees, Fightful Select is reporting. It’s believed that there were people not following the proper precautions and Fightful noted the following:

“There will be some significant changes to NXT this week, Fightful has learned. Some talent have been contacted and told to quarantine, and others have been pulled from the show altogether.”