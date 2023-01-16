“Feeling” in WWE That Vince McMahon Will Appear on WWE TV Soon

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has returned to Titan Towers following his reappointment as Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors.

Triple H remains in charge of creative, while Nick Khan serves as CEO of WWE. However, Vince has made creative suggestions to Triple H.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that there is a feeling within WWE that McMahon may return to WWE television in the near future to see how he is received. He did this before leaving the company last summer.

“Vince is at the office, he hasn’t been to TV yet, but I say probably yet. Is he going to go on TV? There are certainly rumors running around that he will, I’ve asked people, and they wouldn’t be surprised, but it’s not like there’s a date. But is he going to be on a week from Monday? Is he going to be at the Rumble or whatever? Who knows, there’s that feeling that Vince is going to want to go out on TV, and he’ll get the big reaction when he does. He is in the office, he is talking about things other than the sale, and I think there’ll probably be more and more Vince fingerprints as time goes on. As far as creative goes, it just depends on… who knows? If Vince wants it, he’ll work to get it. He may do it slowly. Who knows,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)